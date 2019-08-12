Zimbabwe: Triangle Hammer Rukinzo

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3) 5

Rukinzo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

TRIANGLE produced one of the best performances of the season when they humbled visiting Rukinzo of Burundi in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg football tie at Barbourfields yesterday.

It was indeed a very entertaining encounter for Triangle fans and all the neutrals as it was goals galore with the Sugar Sugar Boys opening the floodgates as early as the seventh minute through Allan Tavarwisa, who scored his first goal in his second start after dribbling past Rukinzo goalkeeper Bosco Bankagakura to his side's few fans into a frenzy.

Timothy January was the architect and provided the final assist for the former Chapungu man.

Rukinzo tried to reply in the 28th minute but a rising shot from forward Ibrahim Niga Kwizera flew over the bar.

Triangle were a better side throughout the opening half hour despite the visitors being more physical in the middle of the park.

The visiting goalie had a very busy afternoon and was called to make a smart save denying January from a free-kick in the 35th minute. Bankagakura could, however, do nothing to stop a rasping effort from Tavarwisa who completed his brace a minute later.

Triangle were on the ascendancy and a very good team goal was on its way. Collins Dhuwa and Tavarwisa combined well with quick one-twos before Gerald Bhero provided with a fine perfect cross for captain Raphael Kawondera headed home on the cusp of half-time.

Bhero was problematic to the Rukinzo defence with his amazing skill and pace and provided a perfect pass to January who coolly finished to make it 4-0 for the host.

Triangle could have scored more than a dozen but very good saves from Bangakura denied Dhuwa twice and Kawondera but the home side still managed to find the fifth goal.

Nyasha Chintuli replaced man of the match Tavarwisa in the 91st minute just to have a feel of the pitch but had other ideas. He scored with his first headed touch off a cross from fellow sub Russel Madamombe and Triangle will travel to Bujumbura with one foot in the next stage of the competition.

Rukinzo coach Ramadhani Maulidi was not very disappointed with the defeat but applauded Triangle for the win and still hopes there is little chance of a comeback.

"There are three results in a match of football -- win, draw and lose. Today we lost and Triangle deserved to win. We will wait to fight another day and in football expect anything.

"This team came from the Second Division, then top league and today we are playing in Africa. It's a very good experience and we are learning everyday," he said.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro was very happy with his boys' performance and is confident that the win will help boost his team going into the midweek PSL fixture against Ngezi Platinum.

"It's a comfortable lead that we got but playing in Burundi will be a totally different game altogether and anything less than a convincing performance will give them some hope.

"We will play in the local league on Wednesday, a different competition altogether but we are eight games undefeated in the league and today's game will definitely help us but we need to cover a lot of ground to get desired results," said Mangwiro.

Teams

Triangle: R. Mudimu, O. Mwerahari, A. Chivheya, D. Dzvinyai, K. Chigwida, T. Mavhunga, T. January (D. Murimba, 89th min), G. Bhero (R. Madamombe, 67th min) C. Dhuwa, A. Tavarwisa (N. Chintuli, 90th min)

Rukinzo: B. Bankagakura, F. Ndikumana, S. Bigirimana, A. Bigirimana, C. Toto, C. Nduwayezu, J. Fataki, I. Kwizera, P. Mugabo, Y. Tuyisenge (K. Mpawenayo, 87th min).