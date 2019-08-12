Kenya Intesnfies Hunt for UN Security Council Seat

President Farmajo and Uhuru kenyatta. The two have failed to agree on location of oil blocks President Uhuru Kenyatta has intensified his campaign in a bid to win a seat at the United Nation's Security Council.

The president has been leading a charm offensive in various countries as the nation seeks to secure a seat at the Council. The push comes at a time when the border row between Kenya and Somalia has escalated.

The Jubilee government has reportedly spent Sh190 million for foreign trips as it seeks for a slot in the council to strengthen its status.

On Satur

President Kenyatta urged the leaders, under the Caribbean Community (CARRICOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECC), to support Kenya in the bid to secure the seat.

Kenya wants to be given the position for the period of 2021 to 2022.

"Kenya's candidature is informed by the critical role the UN Security Council plays in the maintenance of international peace and security," President Kenyatta said as quoted by Nation.

The support from the nations will make the country better placed to secure the seat.