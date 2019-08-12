Somalia: President Farmajo Wishes the Country Peace and Prosperity During Eid-Al-Adha Celebrations

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has wished the country's residents peace and prosperity as they marked Eid-Al-Adha.
The President said that the occasion marked on Sunday should be a window of opportunity for forgiveness and support for needy people in the society.
He said the holidays are important days in the religion and cultural calendar.
"Today is the day when our people extend support and comfort to one another, perform pilgrimage to Hajj and pray to God for forgiveness, happiness and prosperity and good for all.
