Kenya: Ruto Says Referendum Politics Should Not Derail Jubilee Agenda

Narok — Deputy President William Ruto has said the politics of the proposed referendum and 2022 succession should not derail Jubilee's development agenda.

He said leaders need to focus on their mandate of serving the people.

Ruto further reminded politicians that they have a debt to Kenyans through the pledges they made to the electorate in 2017.

"The debt of developing Kenya should be given the prominence that it deserves. We should not be distracted by either the 2022 politics or the proposed review of the Constitution," said the Deputy President.

He spoke on Sunday in Suswa, Narok County, where he attended an interdenominational prayer service.

Present were Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu and area Governor Samuel Tunai.

Others were MPs Korei Lemein (Narok South), Ken Aramat (Narok East), David Sankok (nominated ), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Soipan Tuya (Woman Rep, Narok), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and Dominic Kosgei (Sotik).

In particular, the Deputy President asked Jubilee leaders to pay attention to the party's manifesto, whose prime goal is to transform the country through better infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water, better healthcare and education for all.

Ruto said he would not tire from pushing for development-leaning politics, adding that Kenya is past the politics of personalities, ethnicity, hate and division.

"I would work tirelessly to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in empowering Kenyans through the Big Four agenda," he observed.

However, Ruto cautioned that the drive to transform Kenya required leaders to be united.

"Leaders, too, have to be in constant communication with each other so that we can move forward together," noted the Deputy President.

He said when leaders sit down, and talk to each other, they would easily create synergy and easily confront challenges facing the country.

"But leaders have to be honest, and disengage themselves from politics that add no value to the people," explained Ruto.

Governor Tunai said he would ensure Narok rallies behind the government and its projects.

"We support the call for unity among leaders. It is through our togetherness that we can serve the people with dedication," said Tunai.

Aramat, Sankok and Tongoyo said they were behind the President and his deputy as they seek to make Kenya better.