Nigeria: Woman Found Dead in Lagos Hotel

Lagos — A young woman simply identified as Jessica was found dead in a hotel room at the Morogbo area of Badagry, Lagos State, after a night out with her yet-to-be-identified lover.

It was gathered that the deceased had lodged in Southbound Hotel, Morogbo, on Friday, with a male partner who was believed to be her boyfriend.

The police said the homicide detectives who were invited to the scene alleged that the lady might have been strangled to death by her lover based on the circumstantial evidence found at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the girl was sighted at the bar of the hotel with the young man where they had drinks.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said the command had launched a manhunt for the killer.

He said, "Her throat was knotted with clothes suggesting that she might have been strangulated. There were blood stains all over the place. The corpse was evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis."

He said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the investigation.