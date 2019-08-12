Liberia: LCP to Hold 2nd Edition of Kukatornon Peace Festival

For the second time in succession, the Liberian Crusaders for Peace (LCP) in partnership with The Carter Center (TCC), the Traditional Council and the religious community, will be hosting a peace festival any time soon, LCP executive director, Juli Endee told a news conference in Monrovia on Friday, August 9, 2019.

She said the festival is to be hosted with the aim to keep alive peace in all across Liberia.

Madam Endee said that the point of the scheduled 'Kukatornon Peace Festival', is to solidify the gains made by all Liberians in maintaining 16 years of uninterrupted peace.

The theme, 'Kukatornon', a Kpelleh word meaning, 'we are one', depicts love and oneness among Liberians at all time.

"Peacebuilding embodies a vision of a society that is peaceful, respects and protects the rights of citizens and ensures that disputes and tensions, which are normal to any society are handled in a way that prevents their escalation into organized violence," Endee said.

She added that based on substantive reasons, the LCP and its partners have deemed it necessary to help government and partners in mobilizing the general public to promote lasting peace, and allow the reestablishment of cultural relations among residents of the 15 counties.

"The hosting of the peace festival is to serve as a non-stop reminder for the peace dividends we are enjoying," she said.

This year's Kukatornon Peace Festival will be held in Kakata, Margibi County, beginning Friday, August 16 thru Sunday, August 18.

Madam Endee, Liberia's cultural ambassador said that there will be a prayer service with the Muslim and the Christian communities each, as part of the festivities.

To make the event great, LCP has therefore invited representatives from the Mano River Union, the Economic Community of West African States, United Nations and the US Embassy in Monrovia.

Other invited guests are representatives of the government, chiefs and elders, religious leaders, youth and women groups, as well as the students and civil society organizations.

The theme for this year's Kukatornon Peace Festival is "Let Us Unite; Show Love for Peace and Reconciliation."