Liberia: Bad Road in Southeast Liberia Leaves One Passenger Dead

Zwedru — A man believed to be in his mid-forties, identified as James Baryee, has died along the Ganta to Zwedru highway due to the deplorable road condition.

James Baryee, was an employee of the SLD Associates Agriculture Company on the Duport Road in Paynesville City.

He met his untimely death on his way to Zwedru on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 7:12 a.m. to undertake an assignment in the swampy Kpelle Village of lower Grand Gedeh County.

The Kpelle Village corridor along the Ganta to Zwedru highway has been in a deplorable state since June 2019, as motor vehicles and bike riders find it difficult to cross with no intervention from the local or national government.

According to Martine Toe, a passenger heading for Maryland County, they got in the mud 3:20 a.m. but waited for day to clear before crossing.

"We sleep in this cold and mud, so early this morning we started helping the driver to pull the jeep from the mud. While doing so, the car summersaulted, and all of us fell, with mud all on our bodies. Unfortunately with James, he went off (fainted), so we managed to rush him to the Toe Town clinic where he was pronounced dead."

Doris Brooks, also a passenger, said Baryee's death was caused by the national government because they refused to work in their interest of the ordinary citizens.

"This particular Kpelle Village corridor has been impassable since two months ago. The President and his officials, they can't tell us, southeasterners, that they have not seen this spot or heard about it on Facebook or by radio and newspaper. They are just not good," businesswoman Doris Brooks, expressed.

Eight passengers were on board from Monrovia to Zwedru, River Gee and Maryland Counties.

According to some of the passengers the least paid fare is LD$10,000 from Monrovia to their various counties.

Meanwhile, James Baryee's corpse is in government possession for family identification.

The Jeep has since been parking at the Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County police detachment, undergoing investigation.