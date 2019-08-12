Liberia: Pres. Weah Commissions Diplomatic Officials

-Urges them to serve with 'commitment and integrity'

President George Weah on Friday, August 9, 2019 commissioned several officials, who he appointed to serve their country and people in various capacities, a release from the Executive Mansion has said.

According to the release, he challenged the commissioned officials to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving with integrity, commitment and diligence.

President Weah said that it is always an honor when one is called to serve his/her country and people. He thus encouraged them to serve well.

Those commissioned included Henry Fahnbulleh, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mawine Diggs, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Administration; Deweh E. Gray, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs; and Abraham Korvah, Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration.

Others were Jervis Witherspoon, Chief of Protocol; Ambassador Finda Nora Bundoo, Chief of Protocol, Executive Mansion; and Liberia Ambassador to Japan, Blamo Nelson.

On behalf of the commissioned officials, Mr. Fahnbulleh thanked President Weah for their preferment. He assured him of their commitment to justify the confidence he reposed in them, and to ensure that the government's development agenda is realized.