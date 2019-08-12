Nigeria: State of the Nation - Let's Work for Growth, Not Separation - Tinubu

12 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos — National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, stressed that Nigerians must at this time unite and work harder for the country's growth and development.

Tinubu, who spoke with newsmen in Obalende, urged Nigerians not to embark on activities that could disintegrate the country but rather engage in efforts that will sustain the vision of the founding fathers.

His words: "If you say things are hard, it has indicated that we must work harder to make the nation better and not to destroy what our founding fathers had done and put together in the spirit of one nation and destiny.

"In essence, we all must not forget the first stanza of the country's former national anthem which states that though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

"First, we must learn to embrace peace and be tolerant. Aside from that, we must demonstrate love and expect peace because stigmatization will not help the country at this stage of our life.

"What today teaches is all about sacrifices that we all must do to have our prayers answered. That is what is important.

"No one was able to dictate what the status of the child will be before the mother conceived and how the child will be born. We are very proud Nigerians and that is what should be paramount. We should be proud of the country and dedicate ourselves to the growth and prosperity of Nigeria."

