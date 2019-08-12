Zimbabwe: Another Fuel Price Hike

Government has announced a new set of fuel price increases for the umpteenth time this year and the first in August after three similar hikes in July.
In a short statement, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) on Monday announced the new fuel prices which take effect immediately.
Petrol has been pegged at $9.09 up from $9.01 while diesel had the biggest jump from $9.06 to $9.27.
According to ZERA, the increases "are due to the FOB price movements and the revised duty regime (Statutory Instrument 161 of 2019) applicable from Monday 12 August."
"Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages," ZERA said.
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is on record the ideal price of fuel should be at par with US$1. However, the Treasury chief suggested government would drip feed the increases to reduce the possibility of social upheaval.
Despite the increases, Zimbabwe continues to face fuel shortages and queues have remained a key feature despite the increases in prices,
The demand of fuel is on the increase due to the continued power cuts across the country.
Ncube also indicated that Zimbabwe would not allow the price to jump to regional averages in one swoop.
In January a 150% fuel price jump announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa triggered violent demonstrations that left 17 people dead and scores nursing gunshot wounds at the hands of the military.
Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.