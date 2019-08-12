Malawi: Silver Survive Mlatho Scare

Silver Strikers on Sunday scame from behind to beat TNM Super League rookies Mlatho Mponela 2-1.
Mphatso Upindi gave Mlatho the lead before Lazarus 'Deco' Nyemera cancelled the lead.
Later, Mphatso Philemon scored the winning goal to earn the Central Bankers valuable three points that have helped them to climb up the log table to position three dislodging Blue Eagles.
Silver now are tied on 28 points with Kamuzu Barracks who are on second position.
Kamuzu Barracks have two games to wind up the firt round campaign and their next fixture is against Masters Security on Wednesday at the Civo Stadium.
In another math played on Sunday, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers consolidated their lead after seeing off struggling Ntopwa FC.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.