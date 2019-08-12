Malawi: Silver Survive Mlatho Scare

Silver Strikers on Sunday scame from behind to beat TNM Super League rookies Mlatho Mponela 2-1.

Mphatso Upindi gave Mlatho the lead before Lazarus 'Deco' Nyemera cancelled the lead.

Later, Mphatso Philemon scored the winning goal to earn the Central Bankers valuable three points that have helped them to climb up the log table to position three dislodging Blue Eagles.

Silver now are tied on 28 points with Kamuzu Barracks who are on second position.

Kamuzu Barracks have two games to wind up the firt round campaign and their next fixture is against Masters Security on Wednesday at the Civo Stadium.

In another math played on Sunday, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers consolidated their lead after seeing off struggling Ntopwa FC.