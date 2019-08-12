Nigeria: Musa Optimistic Pillars Will Scale Asante Kokoto Hurdle

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Coach Ibrahim Musa has assured that the Nigerian CAF Champions League representatives will still scale Asante Kotoko hurdle in the return leg of their Champions League preliminary Round fixture.

Kano Pillars on Saturday came from behind to beat Asante Kototo 3-2 when their most experienced striker Gambo Mohammed struck late in the match to ensure they started the campaign with victory.

Although most people are of the view that Pillars are presently walking a tight rope, the coach said there is no cause for alarm.

He said having played Kototo in the first leg, the technical crew of Pillars will go back to the drawing board to emerge with a strategy that will take them through to the next stage.

Musa maintained that if pressure was on his boys to win the first leg encounter, the same pressure will pitch tent with their opponents in the return leg.

"It was not a very comfortable win but the most important thing is that we didn't draw. We picked the maximum points.

"Losing at home would have put us under more intensive pressure. As it is, we are going back to the drawing board to map out our own strategies for the return leg.

"I am confident we shall get the result that will keep us in the race for our first Champions League title. If they could give us a run for our money in Kano, we too shall do the same to them in their home," he assured.

Musa therefore called on the teeming fans not to panic as he reiterated his team's readiness to survive the Ashante Kototo scare in Kumasi.