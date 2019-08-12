Nigeria: Musa Optimistic Pillars Will Scale Asante Kokoto Hurdle

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Coach Ibrahim Musa has assured that the Nigerian CAF Champions League representatives will still scale Asante Kotoko hurdle in the return leg of their Champions League preliminary Round fixture.
Kano Pillars on Saturday came from behind to beat Asante Kototo 3-2 when their most experienced striker Gambo Mohammed struck late in the match to ensure they started the campaign with victory.
Although most people are of the view that Pillars are presently walking a tight rope, the coach said there is no cause for alarm.
He said having played Kototo in the first leg, the technical crew of Pillars will go back to the drawing board to emerge with a strategy that will take them through to the next stage.
Musa maintained that if pressure was on his boys to win the first leg encounter, the same pressure will pitch tent with their opponents in the return leg.
"It was not a very comfortable win but the most important thing is that we didn't draw. We picked the maximum points.
"Losing at home would have put us under more intensive pressure. As it is, we are going back to the drawing board to map out our own strategies for the return leg.
"I am confident we shall get the result that will keep us in the race for our first Champions League title. If they could give us a run for our money in Kano, we too shall do the same to them in their home," he assured.
Musa therefore called on the teeming fans not to panic as he reiterated his team's readiness to survive the Ashante Kototo scare in Kumasi.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.