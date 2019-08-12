Nigeria: Unicef/Crib Open Defecation Campaign - Nigeria Requires N900 Billion to Eradicate Trend - Govt

12 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Mgbeahuruike

Owerri — The Federal Government has revealed that the sum of Nine hundred billion naira (N900b) would be required to end the ugly trend of Open Defecation in the country before the end of 2025. This is even as the FG has approved the sum of N10billion to tackle the menace in 2019.

This was made known by the Chief Scientific Officer, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Yemisi Akpa, while making a presentation at a Media Dialogue on Clean Up Nigeria, use the Toilet Campaign, held in Calabar, the Capital of Cross River State.

According to her, the Federal Government from 2019 has put Mechanism in place, so as to make the sum of N10billion available annually till 2025, with the view to eradicate the trend across the country. She called on Nigerians to support the FG in its quest towards building a healthy and vibrant society and stressed that a healthy nation, is a wealthy nation.

Her words, "for this Campaign to be successful, everyone must be involved and the funds made available by the Federal Government would assist in sustaining the Campaign".

"If India can take over 550 million people out of open defecation in four years, Nigeria can also take 47 million people out of same situation between now and 2025".

Speaking, the Chief field officer, UNICEF, Mr. Ibrahim contech, stressed that open defecation entails disposal of human waste in the open fields, forest, bushes, open body of water, which according to him, could give rise to such diseases as cholera, typhoid and could also result in deaths if not properly managed.

According to him, the dialogue with the media, was to achieve eradication of Open Defecation (ODF) in Nigeria by 2025 and targeted towards ensuring that the nation meets total sanitation mandate as enshrined in the sanitation mandate of SDG's.

Conteh, who was represented by the WASH specialist, Enugu field office, Mr. Dontinye kakuku explained that the eradication of ODF would entail the involvement of households, institutions, schools, motor parks, market and other places in having and usage of improved toilet facilities.

In his comment Mr. Bioye Ogunjobi, UNICEF WASH specialist explained that there is need to engage the private sector, so as to achieve the aims and objectives of the programme.

According to him, available statistics revealed that 47 million Nigerians currently engage in open defecation.

He explained that India which ranks first in the ranking of countries engaged in open defecation might vacate the position for Nigeria because India has set October, 1st 2019 as date to end the menace.

While indicating that if India accomplishes their aim, Nigeria, the second highest in ODF would become the country with the highest number of people engaged in ODF.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.