Liberia: Mass Arrest in Paynesville

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says it has arrested 12 individuals, charged and sent them to court following a riot in Redlight, Paynesville on 4 August in revenge for the killing of private security Flomo Johnson by substance abusers called Zogoes.

On Sunday, 4 August at 0945hrs, police say a group of angry crowd went after some Zogoes with deadly instruments believed to be sticks, and rocks in avenging the stabbing to death of victim Johnson, a resident of Johnsonville in the Pipeline Community.

Police say they have investigated, charged and sent to court several individuals linked to the mob violence that occurred Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Paynesville.

Those arrested include: Semion Ben, (20); Emmanuel Bore, (25); Ruth Zammie, (16); Jomah Diallo (29); Isaiah Sayo, (19); Junior Davies, (17); and Sayma Smith, (22).

Others include Ishmael Johnson, (22); Manon Supu, (28); J. Fatuma Folley, (22); Mulbah Jomah, (18) and Perry Domah, (30).

Following the incident in Redlight, police say they immediately intervened and restored calm in the area, despite the mob action on the part of

the mob actors which left several areas vandalized.

According to police, suspect Mayango Kollie, a resident of Wood Camp, Paynesville has been arrested, and efforts are also being made to arrest a man only identified as Gee Money, a resident of West Point, who are said to be prime suspects linked to the commission of the act.

These individuals were charged with multiple crimes including rioting, arson, criminal mischief and aggravated assault in violation of Chapter 17, Section 17.1, Chapter 15, Section 15.1 and 15.5 and Subchapter B, Section 14.20 respectively of the new Penal Code of Liberia.

In another development, police say there was no foul play in the deaths of Evon Yatta Kamara at the Palm Spring Resort in June and the late Fayiah Kettor who allegedly left hospital bed at the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) and found dead in an abolished rubber tapping bush early this year.

Briefing the public on the two autopsy reports Friday, 9 August at the Police Headquarters, Police Spokesman Moses Carter indicated that the two autopsies were carried out by two specialized and trained Liberian Pathologists, Drs. Zoebon B. Kparteh and Benedict B. Kolee.

As to the case of the late Evon Yatta Kamara, Carter explains that on 6 June 2019 at about 6:00hrs, a Sierra Leonean female was discovered lying unconscious at the Palm Spring Resort in one of the rooms with number # 308.According Spokesman Carter, police preliminary investigative report established that there was a need for an autopsy to be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.

On 3 July at 1:20 PM, Carter says Drs. Zoebon B. Kparteh and Benedict B. Kolee carried out a post Mortem examination

of the deceased at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, the Liberia National Police, Coroner officers and the Women in Peace Building Network (WIPNET).The outcome of the Post Mortem examination conducted on the body of the Sierra Leonean national, Evon Yatta Kamara shows that she died naturally as a result of a sudden Cardiac Arrest, the police say.

Additionally, the police report that on 22 March, the late Fayiah Kettor was taken to the Liberia Agriculture Company Hospital after complaining of vomiting, loss of appetite and generalized body trembling and was diagnosed of malaria.On 24 March at 5:00PM, the police say victim Kettor "talked to himself and later left the hospital in an attempt to attend Church but reported missing at 7: 00PM the same day."

Police reveal that on 30 March, the deceased's lifeless body was found in an abolished rubber tapping bush nearer the Hospital Camp.

The Ministry of Justice immediately called for the conduct of an autopsy to establish cause of death as to whether there was foul play or not.

On April 3, 2019 at 1400hrs PM, Drs. Zoebon B. Kparteh and Benedict B. Kolee were invited to carry out the post Mortem examination at the Abraham Roberts Funeral.

The examination was conducted in the presence of the brother of the deceased, Edwin Kettor, Henry K. Fayiah, family member, a local group, CHT-

Bassa, C. Koboi Sirminlee and the President of a local group, WSDYD, Stephen Z. Garway, Jr.Again, the police indicate that the outcome of the report revealed that the deceased, Fayiah Kettor died as a result of Progressive Primary Miliary Pulmonary Tuberculosis and that there was no foul play.