--Wesseh Blamoh brags

Deputy Minister of State for Presidential Affairs George WessehBlamoh says Liberia's mailing system remains guaranteed, despite suffering several attacks during the civil war here.

"Despite the shock the mailing system has taken in the hands of the conflict and improved communication technology, this mode of sending and receiving mail parcels and other solid materials remains indispensable, secured, and guaranteed," Mr. Blamo said on Friday, 9 August in a keynote speech.

His comments came during the dedication of the first phase of the Lockbox project held at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications.

He boasts that the system comes with facts that directly take and bring to your doorsteps or lockboxes original compact handiwork, parcels and communication that are not altered, unscanned and un-digitized.

He argues that this is why after all, the lockbox postal system remains unconquered in the face of the pluralism of technology.

Additionally Mr. Blamo explains that the system further remains an asset for any and all societies, big or small, as well as developed or undeveloped societies.

The Keynote speaker also adds that it is important and relieving that this government, through the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, continues to make lockbox an integral part of the country's communication and postal tradition.

According to him, the project dedicated speaks eloquently about the determination of government to connect Liberians and others within the country's borders to each other, and people of other nations through the lockbox.

He expresses government's gratitude to the Ministry and other relevant institutions including the Finance Ministry, among others for working out a successful deal with a Liberian company that led to the revamping and building of the country's lockbox system.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Blamoh reveals that the government through its flagship Pro-po Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) program, is committed to leaving no stone unturned in all sectors of development, including post and telecommunications.

For his part, Mr. Paul W. Thomas, Director General of Post says the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication is in drive to addressing the pressing challenges of timely mail delivery to its final destination.

According to him, Liberia is a member and a signatory to many international protocols, some which include the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) and many others which call for a member state to be more proactive and innovative to address challenges especially the financial marginalization of the postal sector.

Mr. Thomas further indicates that since the Liberian civil war, the country's post system has found difficulty in recovering from the ashes of the war.

He says it has experienced budgetary and financial constraints which have limited the post system's capacity to fully operate many of its services.

The Post Director General narrates that to reactivate the private postal lockboxes requires financial resources which prompted a submission of a project proposal to the Finance Ministry to seek possible private investment with the capacity to pre-finance the rehabilitation and construction of postal lock boxes at post offices, and premises across the country.