Liberia: NIC Deputy Boss Lauds VAPCO Liberia

The director for concessions at the National Investment Commission (NIC) Melvin Sheriff lauds the commitment of the Management of VAPCO Liberia Limited for its ability to pre-finance the Lock Box Mail Services Project at the Ministry of Postal Affairs.

A Liberian=owned company, VAPCO entered into a contract with the Government of Liberia (GOL) to provide hundreds of Lock Boxes at post offices across the country, residential buildings, business premises, private homes, concessionaires, learning institutions for safe investment transactions.

The NIC Concession boss made the recognition during the launch of the First Phase Lock Box Mail Services Project at the Postal Affairs Ministry over the weekend in Monrovia.

He also expressed government's desire to further straightening private investment partnership that would provide opportunity not only to perform but to demonstrate commitment to work.

VAPCO Liberia Limited is expected to rehabilitate and construct over ten thousand postal Lock Boxes thru pre-financing.

Mr. Sheriff assures that the National Investment Commission is committed to protecting government-partnerships investment to enhance the investment climate in the country at all times.

He notes that sustained government-private partnerships will see more funds being generated through service delivery by private partners who desire of investing in any area of the country's investment concessions.In the late 70s and 80s, the Lock Box Mail Services which was a medium used by private investors and ordinary people whereas a Lock Box or Boxes are placed at their deposal and was 100 percent safe.

He encourages potential investors both international and local to take advantage the investment climate by investing in potential areas of the country to enhance government revenue regeneration and provide needy services to the inhabitants of the country.

The concession director laments that millions of dollars investments were done through the Lock Box Mail Services that persistently provided complete confidentiality to mail received and delivered to investors, business partners, and others prior to the Liberian Civil War.