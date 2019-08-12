Liberia: Chief Kollie Appointed As Regional Culture Inspector

Bong — Former Bong County Inspector William Kollie has been appointed as Regional Culture Inspector for Bong, Lofa and Nimba Counties.
Mr. Kollie's appointment was made by Chief ZanzanKarwor, the Head of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia in consultation with Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf and other relevant authorities.
Chief Karwor's decision to appoint Mr. Kollie is as a result of continued efforts and willingness exhibited by the appointee over the years in promoting, protecting and fostering positive cultural and traditional practices in the County and the Country at large.
He gains special recognition in the area of peace building and the promotion of reconciliation among his people.
A copy of the appointment letter which is in the possession of our Bong County Correspondent mandates Mr. Kollie to work in collaboration with the chairmen of the Counties, monitor all traditional operations within the three counties through the promotion of peace and positive cultural and traditional practices.
Mr. Kollie has further been mandated to collect reports from the local county chairmen and forward them to the National Chairman.
According to the letter, Mr. Kollie's appointment takes immediate effect as Chief Karwor's office expects more from the appointee.
Mr. Kollie served as Bong County Inspector during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, but was later dismissed due to alleged political reason.
He was also appointed as Native Superintendent in 2018 but was again dismissed.Meanwhile, Mr. Kollie has called on residents of the three Counties to work with him in an effort to have a better and respected culture in Liberia.
He says his appointment is not to intimidate anyone, but to serve in the interest of the people of the three Counties.
"I am happy that I was appointed, so I am going to work in line with my functions and what my boss will tell me to do that's exactly what I am going to be doing," he told our Bong County Correspondent.Mr. Kollie describes his appointment as a call to duty which needs no excuse but to serve with diligence.
Read the original article on New Dawn.
