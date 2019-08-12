Zimbabwe: Blog - Heroes Day Commemorations

1132: Minister Mathema has now invited President Mnangagwa to address the gathering.
1118: Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema takes to the podium and invites a Minister of Religion to share a word.
1110: Hundreds of Chinhoyi residents have converged at the Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes Acre for the Heroes Day celebrations. Already at the venue are Chinhoyi Mayor Dyke Makunde, Local Government Deputy Minister Jennipher Mhlanga, several MPs and service chiefs. Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka will lead the provincial commemorations here in Chinhoyi.
1102: Thousands of people from all walks of life including service chiefs, diplomats, Government Ministers, Zanu PF supporters are gathered at the National Heroes Acre. President Mnangagwa has just arrived much to the applause of many chanting "ED pfee".
1050: Vice President Mohadi has arrived.
1030: President Mnangagwa will today preside over the main Heroes Day commemorations, with thousands of people expected to converge at provincial and district centres countrywide to honour heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from colonial bondage.
