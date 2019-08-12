South Africa: 7 Cops Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Resell Goods Confiscated in Joburg Raids

Seven Johannesburg police officers, arrested for allegedly trying to resell confiscated counterfeit goods to illegal traders, will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, police have said.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the officers will appear on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
Two of the officers were arrested on suspicion that they had leaked information and tipped off the illegal traders before the raid on Wednesday last week, while five were nabbed for allegedly attempting to resell the goods, Peters said.
Several buildings and roads were shut down in the Johannesburg city centre as various police units moved into the area, searching for counterfeit goods and illegal items, News24 reported.
Hundreds of foreigners were detained in the raids and will also be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
In a previous raid, which turned wrong, police vehicles were pelted with stones, forcing the officers to flee the area. However, on Wednesday, more than 1 500 officers returned to the area.
Among other items seized were police rifles, pistols and handguns.
