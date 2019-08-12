Nigeria: UI Promises to Review Security Architecture After Attacks On Female Hostels

12 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Ademola Aremu, chairman, Council Committee on Security, University of Ibadan (UI), said the university is reviewing its security architecture to forestall future attacks.

Mr Aremu, a professor, who visited the female hostel attacked by gunmen on Sunday in the company of the Vice-Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, a professor, stated that the police were working hard to track the invaders.

According to him, the invaders have shown a pattern in their operation by attacking female students during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Obafemi Awolowo female hostel in UI was attacked on July 11 by suspected robbers who again invaded Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university in the early hours of August 11.

It would be recalled that robbers had attacked the Obafemi Awolowo hall on July 11, and injured some female students.

The robbers who attacked only the female wing of the hall, reportedly tied up the security man on duty to have their way.

Two male students who tried to obstruct their sinister mission received matchet cuts and have been treated at the university health centre.

The thieves made away with phones and other valuables.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

