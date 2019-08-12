Namibia: Wap Retain Momentum Title in Dramatic Fashion

WINDHOEK Afrikaanse Privaat Skool retained the Momentum Schools Boards u19 Super League trophy after a last-gasp victory against Tsumeb Gymnasium at the Hage Geingob National Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

With five minutes to go Tsumeb Gymnasium were leading 34-27 and closing in on their first ever Super League trophy, but a great fightback by WAP enabled them to snatch victory at the death.

Their fly half Keanu Engelbrecht put over a penalty, and then after the final hooter had sounded, scrum half Louis Karsten burst over for a converted try to give them a dramatic victory.

It was a bitter blow for Tsumeb who dominated the forward exchanges with their powerful pack, while they also outscored WAP by five tries to three.

They, however, conceded too many penalties and WAP fly half Keanu Engelbrecht made them pay with his accurate boot.

He put over six penalties and two conversions for a personal haul of 22 points, while Karsten scored two tries and their right wing Andre Siepker one.

Tsumeb's tries were scored by eighthman William Otto, lock Izak Grobbelaar, flankers Andries Steenkamp and Frikkie Engelbrecht and prop forward Marthinus van Wyk, while fly half Bothma Keyser added nine points with the boot.

Tsumeb came out with a vengeance and after an early penalty by Keyser they went 10-0 ahead when Otto burst over for a converted try from a driving maul.

Engelbrecht put WAP back into contention with three penalties, but Tsumeb extended their lead to 15-9 when prop Marthinus van Wyk powered his way over from a maul.

WAP struck back two minutes after the restart with a great counter-attacking try initiated by Engelbrecht and fullback Jeandre Loubser, and rounded off by right wing Andre Siepker, and with Engelbrecht adding a great conversion from the touchline they went 16-15 ahead.

Tsumeb struck back with another forward try as lock Izak Grobbelaar barged his way over, but two penalties by Engelbrecht and an opportunistic try by scrum half Loubser, who broke blindside from a scrum to dive over, put WAP 27-20 ahead.

Tsumeb's forwards continued to bash away at WAP's line and flankers Andries Steenkamp and Frikkie Engelbrecht went over for two tries in quick succession to put them 34-27 ahead with five minutes to go, and in touch of the Super League title.

WAP, though, had other ideas as Engelbrecht's late penalty and Karsten's second try gave them a dramatic victory.

The results of the other age group finals were as follows:

U19 A: Moria I 35-32 Pro Ed Academy I

U19 B: WHS II 18-13 Windhoek Gymnasium II

U19 C: Walvis Bay II 24-17 HTS I.

U19 D: HTS II 25-12 Gobabis Gymnasium I

U15 A: Windhoek Gymnasium u15 A 37-24 Moria u15

U15 B: Windhoek Gymnasium u15 B 19-15 Pro Ed Academy u15

U14 A: Windhoek Gymnasium u14 A 17-6 Walvis Bay u14.

U14 B: Gobabis Gymnasium u14 19-17 Dr Lemmer u14.