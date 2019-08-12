Sudan: Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale's Meeting with Transitional Military Council Chairman Abdel Fattah el-Burhan of Sudan

press release

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale met yesterday with Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Chairman, General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan. They discussed the need for swift formation of a civilian-led transitional government in line with the recently-agreed political and constitutional documents, which the United States supports.

The Under Secretary noted that the transitional government has a significant mandate to end internal conflicts, pursue economic reforms, credibly investigate recent acts of violence, prepare a new constitution, and organize free and fair elections. The interlocutors agreed that success will be critical to advancing the interests of both of our countries.

The United States remains a steadfast partner to the Sudanese people in their pursuit of a civilian-led government that will advance peace, security, and prosperity.