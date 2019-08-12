South Africa: Time to Tax Big Tech Big Time

12 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Derek Abdinor

As Big Tech squirms under unwelcome attention from US lawmakers, Europe is seizing the opportunity to follow, poking the behemoths to pay reasonable taxes that had been circumvented for years. Of course, this angers US President Trump, who will start a trade war at the donning of a hat. But is this huffing and puffing not the signal for South Africa to stand up and present an invoice for its lost revenues?

In demanding payment, France is furthest along, having signed a law that will levy a 3% tax on US companies above a certain threshold. This will include popular digital companies - most notably Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, Uber - that have thus far managed to avoid tax through wispy definitions of virtual services and clever accounting.

Britain is not far behind, having announced the intention of a 2% tax which has put not only the "Special Relationship" at risk, but also the possibilities of a special post-Brexit cuddle. The new Conservative administration has also asserted that it wants access to data sent over WhatsApp and other platforms, which will put it at odds with Facebook and end any meaningful privacy that has made WhatsApp the primary stealth-ops communication...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.