South Africa: Time to Tax Big Tech Big Time

As Big Tech squirms under unwelcome attention from US lawmakers, Europe is seizing the opportunity to follow, poking the behemoths to pay reasonable taxes that had been circumvented for years. Of course, this angers US President Trump, who will start a trade war at the donning of a hat. But is this huffing and puffing not the signal for South Africa to stand up and present an invoice for its lost revenues?

In demanding payment, France is furthest along, having signed a law that will levy a 3% tax on US companies above a certain threshold. This will include popular digital companies - most notably Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, Uber - that have thus far managed to avoid tax through wispy definitions of virtual services and clever accounting.

Britain is not far behind, having announced the intention of a 2% tax which has put not only the "Special Relationship" at risk, but also the possibilities of a special post-Brexit cuddle. The new Conservative administration has also asserted that it wants access to data sent over WhatsApp and other platforms, which will put it at odds with Facebook and end any meaningful privacy that has made WhatsApp the primary stealth-ops communication...