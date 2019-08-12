South Africa: Time to Tax Big Tech Big Time

As Big Tech squirms under unwelcome attention from US lawmakers, Europe is seizing the opportunity to follow, poking the behemoths to pay reasonable taxes that had been circumvented for years. Of course, this angers US President Trump, who will start a trade war at the donning of a hat. But is this huffing and puffing not the signal for South Africa to stand up and present an invoice for its lost revenues?
In demanding payment, France is furthest along, having signed a law that will levy a 3% tax on US companies above a certain threshold. This will include popular digital companies - most notably Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, Uber - that have thus far managed to avoid tax through wispy definitions of virtual services and clever accounting.
Britain is not far behind, having announced the intention of a 2% tax which has put not only the "Special Relationship" at risk, but also the possibilities of a special post-Brexit cuddle. The new Conservative administration has also asserted that it wants access to data sent over WhatsApp and other platforms, which will put it at odds with Facebook and end any meaningful privacy that has made WhatsApp the primary stealth-ops communication...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.