Sudan: Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale's Meeting with Sudanese Women and Youth Leaders

12 August 2019
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale met with Sudanese women and youth leaders on August 7th. The Under Secretary commended these individuals for their crucial and courageous role in moving Sudan towards a civilian-led transitional government and urged them to continue their persistent and peaceful engagement.

The Under Secretary noted that women are integral to achieving peace and security in Sudan, and emphasized that inclusion in Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government would help ensure that women’s participation in Sudan’s transition to democracy will be substantive and representative. He stated that America will work with Sudanese women in these efforts in line with America’s strategy on Women, Peace, and Security. Under Secretary Hale also emphasized U.S. support for incorporating the strong voices of Sudan’s youth in shaping Sudan’s political future.

