South Africa: Off-Duty JMPD Officer Shot Dead in Vlakfontein, Service Pistol Stolen

Two people, one an off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer, were shot dead in Vlakfontein on Sunday evening.
According to JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the officer, believed to be in his 30s, was "at a place of entertainment" around 18:45 when the incident happened.
While the details of the shooting are still sketchy, it is believed to have been a robbery, as the five suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, said Minnaar.
Two firearms belonging to the victims were taken by the suspects who fled in a Ford Laser.
A search for the suspects is under way and a case of murder is being investigated.
Source: News24
