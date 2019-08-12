South Africa: 3 Suspected 'Rolex Gang' Members Nabbed in Fourways While Scouting for Victims

Three men believed to be linked to the infamous "Rolex Gang" were arrested in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The men were arrested in a joint operation between the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's K9 unit, the Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, the police and Tracker.

The operation acted on information that the suspects was targeting and following potential victims in the area, Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said.

"The three suspects were travelling in two different cars, scouting for possible victims around Fourways. They targeted one victim and followed its car," Sun said.

The gang targets potential victims in Johannesburg's affluent suburbs and robs them of expensive jewellery and other belongings.

The three armed men were nabbed in a VW GTI and a Renault Sandero before they could rob a victim.

Sun said two illegal firearms, illegal ammunition, gloves and fake number plates were seized from the scene.

He added there had been reports that the three men had been previously convicted of armed robbery and had served a sentence in prison.

Source: News24