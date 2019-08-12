South Africa: 3 Suspected 'Rolex Gang' Members Nabbed in Fourways While Scouting for Victims

12 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Three men believed to be linked to the infamous "Rolex Gang" were arrested in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The men were arrested in a joint operation between the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's K9 unit, the Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, the police and Tracker.

The operation acted on information that the suspects was targeting and following potential victims in the area, Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said.

"The three suspects were travelling in two different cars, scouting for possible victims around Fourways. They targeted one victim and followed its car," Sun said.

The gang targets potential victims in Johannesburg's affluent suburbs and robs them of expensive jewellery and other belongings.

The three armed men were nabbed in a VW GTI and a Renault Sandero before they could rob a victim.

Sun said two illegal firearms, illegal ammunition, gloves and fake number plates were seized from the scene.

He added there had been reports that the three men had been previously convicted of armed robbery and had served a sentence in prison.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.