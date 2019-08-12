Southern Africa: SADC Summit 2019 - SADC Business Council Chair Spells Out His Vision

Dar es Salaam — Removing bottlenecks affecting business in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) is top on the agenda for the regional bloc's new business council chairman.
Mr Salum Shamte, the new chair, said he would hit the ground running by addressing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs). He will also seek to promote intra-trade within the bloc by formalising the informal sectors.
"NTBs still affect trade flow in the bloc. This is attributed to lack of political will among some member states," noted Mr Shamte, who doubles as the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chairman.
He took over the Sadc Business Council chair from Ms Charity Mwiya of Namibia on August 5.
Officially launched this year, the Council aims at fostering a stronger working relationship between the public and private sector in the execution of the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063.
On Thursday, Sadc members tasked the council to engage regional, national and local policy organs of the bloc in efforts to improve the business environment.
Mr Shamte said he would be chairing five or six meetings with the Sadc secretariat on improvement of business climate. "Hopefully, we will have a pact," he said.
Mr Shamte said the problem of NTBs came as a result of governments' move to cushion domestic businesses and industries from overseas competition as opposed to the Sadc's intention to liberalise the market.
Compared to other regions in the world, intra-regional trade is low in Sadc and in Africa. The value of intra-Sadc trade has remained low, at only 22 per cent of total trade in the regional bloc.
Last week, the bloc listed trade barriers among the major hurdles affecting its industrialisation agenda. The others are weak project preparation, absence of project preparation funds, dependence on short term financing, weak legal and regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure shortcomings.
"The region must address infrastructure, shortcomings, mitigate trade barriers, promote regional innovation and research development to industrialise," Sadc noted in a declaration released Thursday.
Mr Shamte said he would also take the lead in advocating value-addition of products to maintain competitiveness in the region.
"We need to add value on agricultural products and add value," noted Mr Shamte.
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.