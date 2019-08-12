Southern Africa: SADC Summit 2019 - Do More to Address Food Crisis, States Told

Dar es Salaam — The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) secretariat yesterday urged member states to devise better strategies in tackling food security in the region.
Domingos Gove, the secretariat's director of food, agriculture and natural resources, said during the last crop season, it was only South Africa and Zambia in the 16-nation bloc that had enough food.
The rest registered food deficits, largely due to poor rains and cyclones that hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Madagascar and Comoro.
"The rainfall situation for agriculture has been bad for the entire region, the lowest to be registered for the last 15 years in the crop season," said Mr Gove.
He was speaking ahead of the 39th Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit slated for August 17 and 18 in Dar es Salaam.
"If you look into the food balance sheets produced by each of the member states, the balance in South Africa and Zambia is too small to supply all the countries that are in deficit," said Mr Gove.
Also Read
President Magufuli orders free treatment as nation pulls together
Education, greater vigilance needed to curb tanker disasters
Respiratory complications: The battle ahead for survivors of fire
Tanzania government picks team to investigate response to tanker explosion
The situation in Zambia itself is far from satisfactory.
A Sadc report last month forecast 2.3 million Zambians will be food insecure by March, after large parts of the southern and western areas of the country received the lowest rainfall since at least 1981.
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.