Tanzania: Tigo Launches New 3g Network Site in Morogoro

Morogoro — Kisaki residents in Morogoro Region will now access fast mobile telecommunication following the launch of 3G services by Tigo Tanzania.

Speaking at the launch event in Kisaki, Tigo's Morogoro regional sales manager Frank Anthony said availability of the 3G network in the area will positively impact economic and social activities.

"With the launch of the 3G site in Kisaki, we are creating a better experience for our customers who live in the rural areas to enjoy innovative digital services including content being developed for education, entertainment and business. This will surely open up new opportunities and foster socio-economic development."

Mr Anthony said along with faster data speeds, the 3G network provides a much better call quality and level of reliability.

"In addition, customers who will purchase any internet packages will be awarded with 100MBs every day for 30 days. This offer is valid for 30 days from the launch of the 3G site," he said.

The launch of Tigo's 3G service at Kisaki is a continuation of the network's series of launches of the same in other regions across the country.

The Kisaki 3G site launch is the 10th out of 52 sites across the country that are lined up for an upgrade to the 3G and 4G LTE network particularly in the central, coastal, southern, northern and lake zones.