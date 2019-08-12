Kenya: Police Boss Arrested in Lamu for Freeing Drug Trafficker and His Haul

12 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed and Kalume Kazungu

A police officer commanding station (OCS) in Lamu has been arrested over a drug-related case.

Police sources say the OCS is attached to the Kizingitini Police Station in Lamu.

County police commander Mr Muchangi Kioi confirmed the arrest saying it follows the release of a drug consignment from his station recently.

Sources also say a drug trafficking suspect was also released in unclear circumstances.

It is alleged that the officers at the police station demanded a Sh50,000 bribe to cover up and release the drug consignment that had just been nabbed at the Mtangawanda Jetty in Lamu East on Sunday morning.

BHANG

The drug haul is said to be a huge consignment of bhang that was seized in transit from Lamu Island to Siyu in Lamu East by police officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public. The bhang's street value is said to be worth hundreds of thousands.

Sources identified the released suspect as a Mr Swabri, who was taking the drugs to a Mr Mohammed, with the officers now failing to give proper account on how the suspect and his drug haul disappeared from their custody.

Mr Kioi said two other officers will be arrested.

"We will jeopardise our investigation if we share more information on this. We are just putting things straight," he said.

MATIANG'I WARNING

The arrest comes just a few hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Sunday renewed the war against drug trafficking at the Coast, which he said was responsible for the increase of killer gangs terrorising the residents.

Dr Matiang'i warned that dealing with drug traffickers would be "painful".

"I do not doubt that it is going to be painful, but we are prepared to start this journey," the CS said after a three-hour meeting with security and political leaders in Mombasa.

Dr Matiang'i said the government's drug war would move a step further, "even if it is looking among ourselves".

