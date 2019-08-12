Eritrea: Eid-Al-Adha Celebrated Nationwide

Asmara — Eid Al-Adha Al-Mubarek Hejira year 1440 was celebrated with enthusiasm nationwide yesterday, 11 August.

Salat was conducted at the celebration held at the Bahti Meskerem Square here in Asmara in which senior Government officials including Mr. Alamin Mohammed-Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Awliyay, Governor of the Central region, members of the Diplomatic Corps, religious leaders and a number of the faithful took part.

In a message he conveyed on the occasion, Sheik Salim Ibrahim Al Muktar, General Secretary of the Central Office of Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs, stating the significance of Eid Al Adha, called on the faithful to practice mutual cooperation and extend a helping hand to the needy and wished a Happy Eid to all the faithful.

Speaking on the issue of underage marriage and its impact on females, Sheik Salim Ibrahim Al Muktar indicating that underage marriage exposes females to fistula and severe psychological problems, called on parents to refrain from the practice and called on nationals to morally support fistula patients.

Sheik Salim, finally, called on nationals to display mutual affection and spirit of harmony, support the sick, the orphans and the families of the martyrs and the disadvantaged citizens and wished the Eritrean people residing inside the country and abroad in general and members of the defense forces in particular a happy Eid.

Eid Al Adha was also celebrated in Sawa, featuring cultural and artistic performances organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Sawa Military Training Center.

Speaking at the event, the Commander of the National Service Training Center, Col. Debesai Ghide wished a happy Eid to the Eritrean people, pointing out that celebrating the Holiday in Sawa adds more color to the celebrations held recently, including the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program, as well as the graduation ceremony of the members of the 32nd round of National Service and 10th round of the Vocational Training Center.

The occasion was highlighted by music and artistic performances by the Walta musical troupe from the Ministry of Defense.