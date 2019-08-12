South Africa: Rassie Van Der Dussen Awarded National Contract

12 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Rassie van der Dussen has been awarded a Cricket South Africa (CSA) national contract following his performance at the 2019 World Cup.

The 30-year-old scored 311 runs at an average of 62.20 at the tournament and has been one of South Africa's most reliable white ball players over the last year.

He becomes the 17th Protea on a national contract and takes the contract that was left vacant following Duanne Olivier's decision to take the Kolpak route.

"Rassie's promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe .

"I am also happy to announce that Sinalo Jafta is currently one point away from a similar upgrade among our women's players.

"Should she be selected for their upcoming tour of India and play in at least one match she will qualify for a full 12-month contract."

Van der Dussen, meanwhile, will be a part of the South African squad that plays three T20Is in India next month while he is also in line to make his Test debut on the Indian tour in October.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.