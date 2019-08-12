South Africa: Rassie Van Der Dussen Awarded National Contract

Cape Town — Rassie van der Dussen has been awarded a Cricket South Africa (CSA) national contract following his performance at the 2019 World Cup.

The 30-year-old scored 311 runs at an average of 62.20 at the tournament and has been one of South Africa's most reliable white ball players over the last year.

He becomes the 17th Protea on a national contract and takes the contract that was left vacant following Duanne Olivier's decision to take the Kolpak route.

"Rassie's promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe .

"I am also happy to announce that Sinalo Jafta is currently one point away from a similar upgrade among our women's players.

"Should she be selected for their upcoming tour of India and play in at least one match she will qualify for a full 12-month contract."

Van der Dussen, meanwhile, will be a part of the South African squad that plays three T20Is in India next month while he is also in line to make his Test debut on the Indian tour in October.

Source: Sport24