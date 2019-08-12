South Africa: Police Operation On Lesotho Border Yields Positive Results As Over 200 Stolen Cattle and Goats Are Seized

11 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

During a three operation by police, aimed at combatting transnational or cross-border crimes affecting both South Africa and Lesotho, over 200 stolen cattle and goats were seized.

The operation that was conducted from August 6 to 8 yielded positive results in stock theft along the border, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said on Sunday.

"Various operations including road blocks, stop and searches as well as visits to livestock pounds, kraals, butcheries and abattoirs were conducted. Live-stock owners also formed part of the operation to identify their stolen stock," Zwane said.

A total of 117 stolen cattle, 107 goats, four sheep and seven horses were seized during the operation.

Police also confiscated drugs such as whoonga, tik and dagga as well as dangerous weapons and expired goods were also seized during the operation.

"A total of 25 suspects were arrested for various crimes including for being illegal immigrants, selling of liquor without a licence, assault and domestic related cases.

"Nine people were charged for failing to brand-mark their livestock and 88 were issued with traffic fines."

