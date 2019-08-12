Nigeria: NFF Releases Super Falcons Coach

Super Falcons Assistant Coach Maureen Madu has been dropped from the team's technical crew.
It has been gathered that former Nigeria international was dropped alongside other local coaches in head coach Thomas Dennerby's staff.
According to sources their contract wasn't extended beyond the World Cup in France, where Nigeria reached the last 16.
Meanwhile, Madu has been replaced by Wemimo Oni, who is currently with the Falconets and will join the senior national team on her return from the African Games in Morocco.
Nigeria will face South Africa, Cameroon and Zambia in Group B at the Games which holds from August 16-30 in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, El Jadida and Khemisset.
