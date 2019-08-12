Nigeria: NFF Releases Super Falcons Coach

12 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons Assistant Coach Maureen Madu has been dropped from the team's technical crew.

It has been gathered that former Nigeria international was dropped alongside other local coaches in head coach Thomas Dennerby's staff.

According to sources their contract wasn't extended beyond the World Cup in France, where Nigeria reached the last 16.

Meanwhile, Madu has been replaced by Wemimo Oni, who is currently with the Falconets and will join the senior national team on her return from the African Games in Morocco.

Nigeria will face South Africa, Cameroon and Zambia in Group B at the Games which holds from August 16-30 in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, El Jadida and Khemisset.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.