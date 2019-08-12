Sudan: Three Dead After Heavy Rains in Khartoum

Khartoum — Heavy rainfall in Greater Khartoum on Saturday led to the death of three people, including a child. At least 436 houses collapsed, leaving hundreds of families homeless.

According to reports from Omdurman, a mother and her child were killed in Dar El Salam district when the roof of their house fell on top of them.

In Mayo in southern Khartoum, a woman died and two others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed.

About 250 houses collapsed in Dar El Salam, a listener told Radio Dabanga. In El Salama in southern Khartoum, 186 houses were destroyed.

On Friday morning, six people drowned in flash floods in North and Central Darfur. The western part of rural Sennar in eastern Sudan was flooded as well. Khartoum was also hit by heavy rainfall. Power outages were reported in many neighbourhoods. In the suburbs, dozens of houses built with mud bricks collapsed.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of cholera, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.