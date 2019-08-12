South Africa: Access to Affordable Medicines Watered Down in Presidential Health Compact

12 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood and Zain Rizvi

In 2018, the Department of Trade and Industry unveiled a new policy aimed at reining in the pharmaceutical industry profiteering. But the Presidential Health Compact announced in July 2019 subtly undermines this policy. Mark Heywood and Zain Rizvi explain the arguments and the consequences.

In May 2018, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) finally unveiled a new policy that would help to rein in pharmaceutical industry profiteering. The Intellectual Property (IP) Policy of the Republic of South Africa, offered a fresh vision of how to improve medicine access. Phase 1 of this policy concentrated on issues to do with IP and public health. It recognised "the dire circumstances that ensue from lack of [medicine] affordability" and endorsed a range of measures to improve access. The policy was adopted by Cabinet, and as such represents official government policy today.

The policy had been many years in the making. It was developed by an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Intellectual Property, debated extensively and arrived at via a thorough democratic process. It is in line with international law and recommendations made by the UN secretary- general's High-Level Panel on Access to Medicines.

According to the policy, its "aim is to ensure that South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.