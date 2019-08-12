Nigeria: PDP Clears Bayelsa LG Polls

12 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — The PDP has won the chairmanship and councillorship positions held in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.

However, the main opposition party in the state, the APC, did not participate in the elections.

Announcing the results from the returning officers of the eight LGAs on Sunday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), Mr. Remember Ogbe, said Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC candidate, who polled 1031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, while in Southern Ijaw, PDP candidate, Kia Nigeria, polled 107,150 votes to defeat AD candidate, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson, who had 2,489 votes.

In Ekeremor LGA, Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote; while in Sagbama LGA, Mr. Alah Embeleakpo scored 96,468 votes to emerge as chairman-elect.

In Brass LGA, Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP candidate scored 2,948 votes. In Ogbia LGA, Mr. Turner Ebinyo of PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC's candidate who scored 1,017.

In Yenagoa LGA, Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ACD who scored 636 votes.

The BYSIEC chairman described the exercise as peaceful in all the areas the elections were conducted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

