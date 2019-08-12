Nigeria: PDP Clears Bayelsa LG Polls

Yenagoa — The PDP has won the chairmanship and councillorship positions held in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.
However, the main opposition party in the state, the APC, did not participate in the elections.
Announcing the results from the returning officers of the eight LGAs on Sunday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), Mr. Remember Ogbe, said Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC candidate, who polled 1031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, while in Southern Ijaw, PDP candidate, Kia Nigeria, polled 107,150 votes to defeat AD candidate, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson, who had 2,489 votes.
In Ekeremor LGA, Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote; while in Sagbama LGA, Mr. Alah Embeleakpo scored 96,468 votes to emerge as chairman-elect.
In Brass LGA, Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP candidate scored 2,948 votes. In Ogbia LGA, Mr. Turner Ebinyo of PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC's candidate who scored 1,017.
In Yenagoa LGA, Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ACD who scored 636 votes.
The BYSIEC chairman described the exercise as peaceful in all the areas the elections were conducted.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.