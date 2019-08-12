Mauritius: Govt Committed to Revolutionise the Education Sector, Says Prime Minister Jugnauth

press release

Government is revolutionising the education sector by introducing a plethora of measures and putting facilities at the disposal of the youth so that they get access to a modern, inclusive, equitable, quality and more accessible education which is in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre (RGSC), in Bell Village. He was speaking at the launching of an exhibition on innovative projects organised to mark International Youth Day 2019. The Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and other personalities were present at the event.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Government is resolute in providing quality education to the youth so that they can achieve self-fulfilment and become responsible citizen in the future. The youth, he emphasised, represent the present and future of Mauritius, and Government has introduced several key measures to ensure the further development of the younger generation. These measures include: extending free education at the tertiary level; modernising the education system; and allocating additional scholarships to disabled students so as to give equal chances to each and every one.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also stressed on the pivotal role that education plays as a development multiplier in accelerating progress across all SDGs. According to him, it should be relevant and have effective learning outcomes, with the content of school curricula being fit for purpose, and for the future of work, as well as for the opportunities and challenges that are cropping up with the rapidly changing world.

For her part, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun said that the International Youth Day celebrates the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and serves as an opportunity to raise awareness on the challenges and problems facing the world's youth. The 2019 theme "Transforming Education", she said, highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth, including efforts by the youth themselves and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Innovative Projects Exhibition

A competition, paving the way towards the hosting of the exhibition, was launched in February this year under the Young Mauritians' Plan for the Planet (YMPP) programme 2019. It was organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre.

The YMPP programme is based on the integration of science, economics and geography knowledge and is focused on leveraging business management, leadership and teamwork principles and practice to develop and deliver local, regional, and global sustainable outcomes

Some 24 State Secondary Schools participated in the competition. Sookdeo Bissoondoyal State College won the first place for "Mauritius, a hub for good living and not drugs" whereas Dunputh Lallah State Secondary School won the second place for "Coloring Students' life".