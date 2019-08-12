South Africa: Proteas Rope in Prince, Adams for Indian Spin Camp

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the squad plus the coaches and technical staff who will be travelling to India for the spin bowling camp at Bengaluru from August 17 to 23.

Former Proteas Ashwell Prince and Paul Adams have been named as respective batting and spin consultants, with Vincent Barnes the High Performance Manager.

Russell Domingo , the SA A coach, will also be present.

It includes members of both the South Africa A and Proteas squads ahead of their respective tours to India."We have identified Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma as key Proteas batsmen to benefit from this project and we have also included some of our potential stars of the future such as Janneman Malan and Sinethemba Qeshile, who have already both played for the Proteas, as well as Matthew Breetzke," said Cricket SA Thabang Moroe."The batting group is completed by two of our most consistent runs scorers in franchise cricket in Pieter Malan and Edward Moore."The bowling group is headed by the experience of Dane Piedt and includes highly promising talents, among them being Bjorn Fortuin, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Senuran Muthusamy."It is a fact that most international cricket is played on the sub-continent these days and we have to look ahead not only to the tours on the immediate horizon but the next edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in 2023," concluded Moroe.

SA spin camp in India:

Spin bowlers: Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Bjorn Fortuin, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Thomas Kaber, Dyllan Matthews, Geroge Linde

Coaches and technical staff:

Russell Domingo - SA A coach

Ashwell Prince - batting consultant

Paul Adams - spin consultant

S. Hadebe - physiotherapist

Vincent Barnes - high performance manager

Source: Sport24