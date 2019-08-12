South Africa: Sharks Snatch Late Win Over Cheetahs

10 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Durban — A late try by wing Kobus van Wyk saw the Sharks snatch victory over the Free State Cheetahs in their Currie Cup encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Sharks won 27-20 , after leading 17-12 at half-time.

The scores were level at 20-all before Van Wyk went over in the corner two minutes from time.

It was the Sharks' fourth win in four outings and moved them to fifth on the Currie Cup standings, while the Cheetahs are third after claiming a losing bonus point.

In next weekend's action, the Sharks tackle the Golden Lions in Johannesburg (Sunday, August 18), while the Cheetahs are away to the Pumas in Nelspruit (Saturday, August 17).

Teams:

Sharks

Tries: Lwazi Mvovo, Aphelele Fassi, Kobus van Wyk

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2) Rhyno Smith

Penalties: Bosch

Drop goal: Bosch

Free State Cheetahs

Tries: Joseph Dweba, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Carel-Jan Coetzee

Conversions: Louis Fouche

Penalty: Fouche

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Rhyno Smith

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Sitno Manjesi, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16. Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 Walt Steenkamp, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Dian Badenhorst/Tapiwa Mafura, 22 Ruan Pienaar

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

