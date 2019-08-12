South Africa: 14-Man Bulls Hold On to Stun Lions in Ellis Park Thriller

10 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Johannesburg — A 14-man Blue Bulls held on to beat the Golden Lions in a thrilling Currie Cup encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Blue Bulls won 31-26 , after leading 18-12 at half-time.

The men from Pretoria lost debutant flanker Fred Eksteen to a red card early in the game and also lost lock Andries van der Westhuizen and centre Dylan Sage to yellow cards.

But somehow the Bulls held on to claim only their second Currie Cup win of the season and hand the Lions their first defeat.

Despite their defeat, the Lions climbed to the top of the Currie Cup standings courtesy of two bonus points, while the Bulls moved off the bottom to sixth.

In next weekend's action, the Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park (Sunday, August 18), while the Bulls have a bye.

Scorers:

Golden Lions

Tries: Penalty try, Shaun Reynolds, Pieter Jansen, Stean Pienaar

Conversions: Reynolds (2)

Blue Bulls

Tries: Cornal Hendricks, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Manie Libbok

Conversions: Libbok (2)

Penalties: Libbok (4)

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Eddie Fouche, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 James Venter, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl (captain), 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Fred Eksteen, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Dayan van der Westhuizen

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Andre Smith, 20 Jean Droste, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Stedman Gans

Source: Sport24

