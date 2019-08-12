Ghana: Black Sticks Begin Chase for Tokyo 2020 Tickets

12 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's national men and women's hockey teams, the Black Sticks will from today begin the chase for qualification slots for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The two teams will compete at the African Cup of Nations tournament underway in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The week-long tournament will see the men and women's teams battle it out for the sole ticket to represent the continent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The female team will battle host South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Kenya.

By the competition's format, the top teams will qualify for next year's Olympics.

Ranked 32nd in the world, the Ghanaian side will find it tough battling it out with favourites and six-time African champions, South Africa, who are ranked 16th in the world.

But Ghana coach, Emmanuel Alhaji told the Times Sports his sides were ready to cause major upsets against the favourites.

"Yes, South Africa is tough but it is a competition and there is a likelihood that surprises can happen. We will remain focused until we achieve our dream for being in South Africa."

Ghana will come up against Zimbabwe today and would count on the experience of offensive midfielder and skipper Nafisatu Umaru who recently returned from Rome side, Butterfly Hockey and Cricket club where she had a short stint.

Ghana will play Kenya tomorrow and Nambia on Saturday before facing South Africa on Sunday

Meanwhile, the male side ranked 36th in the world will battle it out with Kenya today, Nambia tomorrow, South Africa on Thursday, Egypt on Saturday and Zimbabwe on Sunday for qualification.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.