South Africa: Who Owns Miss South Africa?

12 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

On 10 August the reigning Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, handed over her crown to Zozibini Tunzi at a glitzy event at Times Square Sun Arena in Pretoria. Sun International is relinquishing its title to the pageant's brand, but details of this are murky.

Rumour has it that Sun International is looking to sell the rights to the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. This week Business Maverick was told it already has - to a private company called Weil Entertainment.

That is according to Stephanie Weil. She states the Miss South Africa trademark now belongs to her company, which she says she co-owns with Carmen Paul.

She says the transaction was concluded more than two months ago, but the deal has been in negotiations since late 2018.

When asked for official proof of the claim - as Sun International has yet to make a public statement in this regard - she was unable to do so. She did, however, make reference to media reports, which earlier in 2019, announced that Cell C was withdrawing its sponsorship from the pageant. The mobile operator said it wanted to better align its CSI initiatives with its core business.

Sun International told Rapport and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

