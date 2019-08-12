Kenya: Free Birth Registration for Children Ends On Friday - Matangi

12 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has asked parents to take advantage of the free birth certificate registration window which will close on Friday.

In a notice contained in Friday's edition of the Kenya Gazette, Matiangi said the free birth registration process which has been operating for one and a half months, will end on August 16.

"With effect from the 27th June 2019, all applications for registration of births and for issuance of certificates of birth were exempted from payment of registration fees and fees chargeable for issuance of certificates of birth; the exempt from registration fees and fees chargeable for issuance of certificates of birth has been operating for one and a half months will be ending on the 16th August 2019," read a part of the notice.

The CS launched the initiative to hasten the processing of birth certificates on June 28.

He said the exercise is part of the government's efforts to streamline the provision of various services, including civil registration to citizens.

"Birth registration is the starting line for the government's policy and planning. Some Kenyans cannot easily access government services; other children have not been registered on National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) because they do not have birth certificates, and we have set about taking the burden off our people," Matangi said when he launched the initiative in Kajiado County.

Earlier this year, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had cautioned that students with no birth certificate will be blocked from registering for Grade 3 examinations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

