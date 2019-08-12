South Africa: 'Rogue Unit' Reporters Fire a Shotgun At CR17, Spray Shoot Many Others

The Sunday Independent report is likely to raise questions about how this information became public. In the middle of it all is a certain politics playing out among media organisations reporting on the issue.
While the apparently never-ending tussle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was gearing up for yet another round, a new report has emerged revealing the identities of CR17 donors as well as some of the recipients from the Ramaphosa campaign. The details quoted appear to show that people such as Nicky Oppenheimer and former Absa boss Maria Ramos gave money to the Ramaphosa campaign. The report appears to have been designed to help 'ground troops' intensify pressure on Ramaphosa.
However, there are serious questions about whether, given the intense and already cemented divisions in SA politics, the report will change the actual politics at play. At the same time, the easy availability of what is usually private information is likely to raise questions about how it became public in the first place. Caught in the middle of it all is also certain politics that are currently being played out among media organisations reporting on this issue.
The Sunday Independent published a front-page report...
