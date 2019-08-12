South Africa: National Development Plan 2.0 - Ramaphosa Implored to Focus On Fewer Socio-Economic Issues

analysis

On Thursday 15 August 2019, it will be seven years since the National Development Plan was adopted in Parliament. The plan intended to provide South Africa with a policy roadmap for, among other things, reindustrialising the economy, improving access to quality education and eliminating poverty by 2030. But there has been little progress in its implementation since its adoption in 2012.

The National Development Plan (NDP) hasn't lived up to expectations and has gathered dust, like many other ambitious public policies. As a result, the National Planning Commission (NPC) will advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise fewer socio-economic issues in a new version of the NDP.

The NPC, the policy think-tank that was established within the government in 2010 and led the crafting of the NDP, is embarking on a review of the NDP's implementation failures since it was adopted by Parliament on 15 August 2012. At the time, the NPC was led by former finance minister Trevor Manuel and Ramaphosa, the then deputy president.

The NPC, which will report the findings of its review to Ramaphosa in October 2019, has already suggested that the revival of the NDP under a new version should focus on seven socio-economic issues to...