South Africa: Boks Brace for Rugby Championship Title Push

Cape Town — The Springboks have done their homework and are primed for a massive Argentinian onslaught when the two teams meet on Saturday in Salta the final match of the 2019 Rugby Championship, according to Springbok captain Duane Vermeulen .
The Springboks are fully aware of the huge challenge posed by a confident Argentina side in front of a passionate Salta crowd, following their 16-16 draw against the New Zealand two weeks ago.
The Springboks have a one-point advantage on the log table and a bonus-point win will take all the permutations out of the equation and land them the title for the first time since 2009.
"Winning the Rugby Championship will be extra motivation for all the work the guys have put in so far as a group," said Vermeulen.
"But we have to remember there are still other teams in the running to win it and if you make a mistake someone else will take it."
The Springboks arrived in Salta on Thursday afternoon following three days of training in the capital city of Buenos Aires.
"We had a good week of preparations and everyone is ready to do their best against a very strong Pumas side," added the Springbok skipper.
"Argentina are a fantastic team and they play really well in front of their home crowd, especially here in Salta. I know they will come with everything they have and we must just be prepared for what's coming.
"I believe a full house is expected and we know from experience the crowd do play a role in motivating the Pumas - it's like their 16th man on the field. But hopefully we can focus on what we need to do and try to take that out of the equation, and work towards our goals.
"The Pumas are really good in their lineouts, have a quick tempo and also do well to stop the mauls. And then, of our course, you don't have to talk about their scrum. They have a fantastic scrummaging unit and will bring a big challenge to us in that department," said Vermeulen.
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
