South Africa: Spy Hunter - Author Tracks Apartheid's Spies and Their Malevolent Legacy

Testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in June 2019, a bitter and cornered former President Jacob Zuma unsheathed a vicious invisible weapon -- he accused three of his comrades of being apartheid spies and agents.

Journalist and author Jonathan Ancer has for years been intrigued by the internal moral architecture and landscape of individual South Africans, black and white, who chose, opted or were coerced into spying for the hated apartheid regime at the height of its power in the 1980s (and some before then).

Their choices or decisions affected the lives of thousands of fellow South Africans, who were abducted, tortured, assassinated, detained and some jailed for life as a direct consequence of this collusion and betrayal.

The accusation in modern-day South Africa that someone might have been a spy for the apartheid regime without a shred of evidence to back it up is a vicious and desperate blow aimed at placing those "outed" in a moral and ethical wasteland from which it is hoped they will not escape, forever tainted.

Jonathan Ancer, author of 'Betrayal -- The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies' (Tafelberg). (Screenshot: http://jacana.bookslive.co.za)

"It is an impossible accusation," said Ancer speaking to...