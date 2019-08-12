Ghana: Satellites Whip White Wolves 2-0... to Round Up Preparations for Ag

The national U-20 side, the Black Satellites rounded up their preparations for the African Games (AG) soccer tournament with a 2-0 victory over White Wolves FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A goal in each half from striker Tahiru Awudu and defender Daniel Adrian Adjetey sealed victory for the Black Satellites against the East Legon based second division side.

The game which served as a final preparatory match for the side ahead of their participation in the African Games soccer tournament in Rabat, Morocco from August 16 to 30, gave the team handlers the chance to have a final look at their tactics and readiness for the task ahead.

Medeama SC striker Awudu opened the scoring for the Satellites midway through the first half after a free-kick from Ibrahim Sulley deflected onto his path.

He latched on it to round up the onrushing goalkeeper, Shuaib Shariff in post for Wolves FC to plant the ball into an empty net.

The Black Satellites could have ended the half by a wider margin but the front trio of Awudu, Elvis Kyei Baffour and Emmanuel Toku were extremely lethargic and wasteful in front of goal.

Back from recess the national team lifted up their game and pressed for more goals, however, the Wolves defence stood resolute and thwarted the efforts of the opponents while goalkeeper Shariff was at his best to keep the scores low.

However, when all pointed to a 1-0 win, Adrian Adjetey converted a free-kick expertly to increase the tally for the side.

Ghana has been drawn in the 'group of death' at the tournament alongside current African U-20 champions Senegal, Mali and Burundi.

The Black Satellites will open their tournament account in Group B against Burundi on Saturday, August 17 at the 15,000 capacity Stade Municipal in Kenitra before meeting Senegal and Mali on August 21 and 24 at the same venue to complete the group stage.