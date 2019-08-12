South Africa: Politics of War Metaphors - How Fighting Words Underwrite Militarised Gang Strategies

analysis

The war metaphor is a powerful rhetorical tool that shapes perception and policy around gang prevention in Cape Town.

Violence in the Mother City is frequently described in the context of "gang war". Conflict is newsworthy, so war metaphors can be evoked to convey an urgent emotional tone that captures public attention and motivates action. Speaking of "gang conflict", "gang battles", and "civil war" also points to important intersections between the risk factors and scale of armed violence and armed conflict. Advocates also draw on internationally recognised classifications like "child soldiers" and agitate for legal protections and support for young people who are exposed to insecurity and trapped in violence. I too have resorted to fighting words when writing about gangs in Cape Town - thinking of them as an expedient rhetorical device.

But the most recent addition of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to anti-gang efforts across the city has made me reflect more critically on the conditions that make such foolhardy policies possible - and how I may have contributed to them as a researcher and journalist. Specifically, I have come to re-think how the widespread use of combat metaphors taps into what is perhaps the...